As the province unveils its four-step restart plan, we’re also seeing B.C.’s lowest COVID case count since Feb. 1st.

Today, the province reported 289 new cases, three of which were found on Vancouver Island.

The Vancouver Coastal Health Region, which includes Powell River, had 70 new cases since Monday.

BC now has 3,782 active, 301 people are in hospital while 93 of whom are in ICU.

There has also been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,680 deaths in BC.

A total of 2,927,487 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults 18 and over in B.C., 148,580 of which are second doses.

“This means 64.6% of all adults have received their first dose or 59.8% of those 12 and older,” said provincial health officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Dr. Henry says that as cases continue to decline and immunizations steadily rise, “we are moving forward with purpose, monitoring our progress to ensure we remain on track.”

“What will remain the same – no matter what – is the importance of washing our hands, staying home and staying away from others when we are ill, and getting tested should we develop any symptoms of COVID-19,” she added.

“We are not yet through this storm, but the end is in sight. We are getting closer every day, and now there is a clear roadmap for how we’ll get there.”