The FireView map and table below illustrate the location and status of current wildfire activity in Manitoba. (Supplied by the Province of Manitoba)

B.C. is sending wildfire fighting reinforcements to Manitoba.

Manitoba’s Fireview map shows several wildfires burning across the province including two northeast of Dauphin that are listed as out of control.

To help ease the load on Manitoba firefighters, the BC WildFire Service has deployed 41 firefighters and two support staff to that province.

Meanwhile, as of April 1st, B.C. has had 250 reported wildfires, and as of now, just 20 of them are active.

The majority of the ones currently burning in BC are either under control or being held.

None of the B.C. crews headed east are coming from the Coastal Fire Centre which includes Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Those in Manitoba include a 20-person crew from the Kamloops Fire Centre, along with seven initial attack crews made up of three people each from Kamloops, Southeast, Prince George, and Northwest.

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces and countries when they need assistance fighting wildfires. We are pleased to do that again now,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“COVID-19 precautions will be taken to protect the health of everyone participating, both during their time in Manitoba and on their return to this province. Firefighters will remain within their own ‘bubble’ and conduct operations separately from Manitoba’s firefighters.

The BC Wildfire Service says it recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources with other jurisdictions, and we welcome this opportunity to provide assistance to Manitoba.

“Given the current fire situation in British Columbia, we have sufficient resources in place to respond appropriately to wildfire activity here,” Conroy added.

“I am proud of the professionalism exhibited daily by BC Wildfire Service staff. They are fully committed to keeping people and communities safe — whether it’s here at home or elsewhere around the world.”