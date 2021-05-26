Ron MacLean says he regrets and is apologizing for what happened on Tuesday night’s Hockey Night In Canada broadcast.

During the second intermission MacLean made a joke about a picture of a shirtless man that could be seen on a shelf behind analyst and former NHL player Kevin Bieksa.

MacLean’s comment, “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp off, you’re definitely positive for something” was seen by some as homophobic.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, MacLean says he was referencing drinking alcohol in his comment but he says he completely understands the potential for misunderstanding exists.

MacLean says he is deeply sorry and he has reached out to his allies in the LGBTQ2S+ community and he appreciates the power of voices of those who spoke to him.