As COVID-19 travel restrictions begin to ease in B.C., Vancouver Islanders may be eyeing a trip to Tofino or Ucluelet.

But the Province is advising drivers that midday closures are still the norm for Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill – the only route leading to these popular west coast destinations.

The Highway 4 – Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project is well underway, as the Province works to make the highway safer and more reliable. Crews are conducting multiple complex blasts on a rock bluff directly above where a temporary bridge had to be used in spring 2020.

With this in mind, four-hour daytime closures on weekdays – between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm – will continue through June.

However, the Province says no more 10-hour closures are on tap. For the past five Wednesdays, the stretch of highway was closed for this duration of time.

And while it’s noted the Kennedy Hill project has been progressing well, blasting will likely continue into the summer. The Province says more details regarding closure schedules for the summer will be made available once confirmed.

For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca