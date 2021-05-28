A milestone in Island Health’s fight against COVID-19.

More than half a million people on the island have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This milestone was reached yesterday.

Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Richard Stanwick, says as the number of people we vaccinate continues to rise, so does the level of protection against this virus.

“Our teams and partners are working hard to get vaccine doses into arms and we should all feel optimistic about how setting this historic record is helping in our fight against COVID-19.”

In December 2020, Island Health began administering the COVID-19 vaccine, starting in Phase 1 with health care workers at a single clinic in Victoria.

After that it expanded to include health care worker clinics throughout the region, as well as directly in places like long-term care homes and assisted living sites.

Since then, 506,251 people (or 65 percent of the 12-plus population in Island Health’s region) have had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 29,773 with their second.

First-dose vaccine eligibility is expanding with increasing speed.

Today, the program is firmly in Phase 3, with people aged 12 and over being booked to receive their vaccines at 17 clinic sites across the region.

“This is a really important milestone for us, but we’re not done yet,” says Stanwick. “We are thankful to everyone who has chosen to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. We all have a part to play and every dose administered gets us closer to controlling the spread of this virus.”

Everyone 12 or older in B.C. can register for their vaccine.

Visit www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323 to register.

Highlights of Island Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program