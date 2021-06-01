Invitations are now being sent out to Sayward residents looking to get their second shot of the vaccine.

Island Health says those over 80 who were vaccinated in late March should be eligible to get their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics will be held in Sayward before July 1st.

The health authority says once the dates are confirmed, notifications will be sent out to the community at least 48 hours before bookings open.

Anyone eligible for their second dose who doesn’t want to wait for the clinics in Sayward can visit one nearby, like in Campbell River.

More information on the provincial registration system or how to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can be found on the Government of British Columbia’s website.