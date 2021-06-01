Two alleged drug dealers on the North Island are behind bars all thanks to police dog Jammer.

On May 20th, Port McNeill RCMP officers executed a drug trafficking search warrant on a home in the 2000 block of Chelan Crescent.

During the search, police – with help from Jammer – found and then seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine.

Two adults – a man and a woman – were later arrested for trafficking cocaine. Police say the pair is expected to be in court at a later date.