A North Island Fire Department is “excited” to announce its new water tender has arrived.

Port McNeill-based Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department (HCVFD) says the truck was built by Fort Gary Fire Trucks over in Winnipeg.

The truck was “under construction” for just over a year, and it comes as a big upgrade for the station: “It carries 50 per cent more water than our current 1995 tender,” HCVFD says.

“This upgrade marks another milestone in HCVFD’s ongoing commitment to maintain fire protection to our community and for mutual aid to neighbouring communities.”

And with the new truck, comes a need for new firefighter recruits. The fire department says it’s now looking for people to join the team. They say practice is every Thursday night at 7:00 pm.

“Come by and check it out. We provide all the necessary training, there are many benefits to being a volunteer firefighter, and it is a great way to support your community,” HCVFD adds.

Locals can reach out to the Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department via email at: hcfd1101@gmail. They can also be reached by phone: (250) 956-4731.