Ferry-goers take note: Due to mechanical issues, select ferry sailings on the North Island have been cancelled.

BC Ferries says the Northern Expedition is experiencing a problem with its main engine. This is the ferry that sails the Port Hardy (Bear Cove) – Bella Bella (McLoughlin Bay) – Prince Rupert route.

Cancelled Sailings:

Thursday, June 3:

7:30 am departing Port Hardy

1:50 pm departing Bella Bella

Friday, June 4:

7:30 am departing Prince Rupert

6:10 pm departing Bella Bella

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” BC Ferries says.

“We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available. A revised schedule will be posted as soon as available.”