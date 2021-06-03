More impaired drivers are off Port Hardy streets, thanks to the local RCMP detachment.

Cst. Rebekah Draht finds it fitting ‘National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day’ falls on May 22nd. She says officers nabbed a handful of drivers – who were either drunk or on drugs – throughout the month, with help from the Integrated Driving Unit.

Last month, police issued six 24-hour prohibitions, one 12-hour prohibition, three 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions, and one 3-day immediate roadside prohibition (IRP).

“The Integrated Impaired Driving Unit’s mission is to apprehend alcohol and drug-impaired drivers and other criminal offences,” she notes.

“They conduct many road checks and check the sobriety of as many drivers as they can to promote traffic safety. Impaired driving is not strictly a nighttime issue which was illustrated by three of the four drug impairments occurring before 6:00 pm, and a 90-day IRP occurring before 2:00 pm.”

Files of interest:

On May 8th at around 11:15 pm, Draht says an officer was conducting patrols near the Bear Cove boat launch. They then spotted a driver impaired by drugs, and the driver was issued a 24-hour IRP.

“The impaired portion of the incident is still under investigation and additional charges might be sought,” Draht says.

Then, on May 19th at around 8:00 pm, an officer was conducting patrols at Highway 19 and Byng Road. They recognized someone driving who they knew didn’t have a driver’s licence.

“Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver had an odour of liquor on their breath. Police read an Approved Screening Device Demand and the driver provided a sample of breath that registered a FAIL,” Draht adds.

She says the driver was then issued a 90-day IRP and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.