United Way is helping out 35 local charitable organizations across Vancouver Island.

The extra funding will be used towards addressing service gaps and emerging needs in the central and northern Vancouver Island region, through four different impact streams; Healthy Communities, All That Kids Can Be, Healthy People and Poverty to Possibility.

“As we continue to navigate the new pandemic normal, we are proud to support these essential on the ground agencies as they help our vulnerable neighbours. Issues like homelessness, mental health, and food security are not new, but COVID-19 made them much worse,” said Signy Madden, Executive Director, United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island.

“We received an abundance of applications from local agencies looking for financial support to keep their programs running and for new programs that can address specific concerns across the region. This shows how much the community cares and how much support is needed.”

Some of the North Island organizations getting funding include:

Campbell River and North Island Transition Society

Comox Valley Head Injury Society

Comox Valley Hospice Society

Comox Valley Transition Society

Lush Valley Food Action Society

The North Island Survivors Healing Society

Hardy Bay Seniors Society

Stepping Stones Recovery House For Women Society

Denman Island Community Education Society

Some charities on the mid and south Island getting help from United Way include:

Alberni Valley Community School

AVI Health & Community Services Society

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Vancouver Island

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Cowichan Valley

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island

Canadian Mental Health Association, Cowichan Valley

Canadian Paraplegic Association (B.C.)

Cowichan Family Life Association

Cowichan Green Community Foundation

Cowichan Valley Hospice Society

Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust

Eureka Support Society

Forward House Community Society

Glenora Farms (Duncan)

Haven Society (Nanaimo)

Hiiye’yu Lelum (House of Friendship) Society (Duncan)

Island Crisis Care Society (Nanaimo)

Ladysmith Family and Friends Society

Nanaimo Brain Injury Society

Nanaimo Community Hospice Society

Nanaimo Family Life Association

Nanaimo Literacy Association

Nanaimo Region John Howard Society

Oceanside Hospice Society

Parent Support Services Society of BC (Victoria)

Also thanks to donations, money has been set aside in the Comox Valley and Nanaimo for period products to help reduce period poverty in the community.

If you want to learn more about how United Way helps local organizations on the island, visit their website.