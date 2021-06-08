Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sunday’s attack in London, Ontario was “a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred.”

His comments came this morning (Tuesday) in the House of Commons as he and other leaders reacted to the tragic events that saw a white man strike a Muslim family with a pickup truck, killing four and leaving another in the hospital.

Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole said because there is a nine-year-old boy lying in a hospital bed, we have to strive to be better.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh stood against saying “this is not our Canada’ acknowledging that we must admit hate exists in Canada.

“I want to acknowledge that this is the reality we have to deal with, this is Canada, this is a part of the country we live and we’ve got to deal with it, we can’t deny it and we can’t ignore it, we have to confront it. This is a part of the country that we live in we’ve got to find a way to make things safer for people,” he said.

Singh joined the Green Party’s Elizabeth May in calling on politicians to never use Islamophobia for political gain.