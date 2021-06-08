Canada’s tourism industry is calling on Ottawa to plan for reopening the Canada-U.S. border.

On Tuesday, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada kicked off a campaign calling on Canadian decision-makers to acknowledge the urgent need and to commit to a date to open the border, before yet another summer tourism season is lost.

TIAC is asking the feds to take urgent action on this issue, so that Canadian tourism operators and businesses, many of which rely on advance bookings, have the time to retrain, rehire and market.

This comes after an Expert Advisory Panel to the feds on COVID-19 Testing and Screening made a strong case for changing the cross-border travel policy.

The panel’s report said testing and screening regulations should be revamped to reflect the significant progress made on the pandemic, including scrapping the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

Non-essential travel between the U.S and Canada has been suspended since March 21st, 2021.