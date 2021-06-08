North Island-Powell River NDP MP, Rachel Blaney, says the time is now for the federal government’s report on aquaculture and wild salmon.

The report is meant to inform a plan to transition open-net pen aquaculture in BC by 2025 which she points out was both an election platform commitment, and included in the mandate letter of the Minister of Fisheries.

During Question Period on Friday, Blaney pressed the government on their report.

“In my riding wild salmon is key to our cultural and economic health and needs immediate action to survive,” said Blaney. “Aquaculture workers and wild salmon advocates are looking for clarity. There is no time to waste. Will the Parliamentary Secretary give us a date when we can expect this report?”

Terry Beech, the Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard began a consultation process last fall.

It ended in March with, Blaney said, “a report promised for the spring.”

In response to Blaney’s questions Beech stated “I fully expect that the report will be ready in the next number of weeks.”