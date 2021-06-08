The number of new COVID-19 cases is holding steady in B.C.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and health minister Adrian Dix reported 165 today, including 10 in the Island Health region.

The number of British Columbians getting a COVID vaccine is inching up.

As of today, 74.2 percent of all adults in B.C. and 71.9 percent of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 3,685,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 345,508 of which are second doses.

There are now 2,051 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, while a further 141,879 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 203 people are hospitalized with the virus, 57 of whom are in intensive care.

On a bright note, there were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report today, keeping B.C.’s death toll at 1,722.

“It is very encouraging to see a steady increase in the number of people in our province who are protected with a COVID-19 vaccine. And now, more and more people are fully vaccinated with both of their doses,” Dr. Henry said.

“For those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for your first dose, you have a choice. There is no wrong choice to make. Whether you choose a second AstraZeneca vaccine or have an mRNA vaccine instead, all of our vaccines are safe and highly effective.”

She’s asking people to “take the time to think through your options so you are ready when your eight weeks come up, and it is your turn.”

“Whether you return to your pharmacy or go to a mass clinic for an mRNA vaccine, there is enough vaccine for everyone,” she added.

“There is so much to gain from the progress we are making, so let’s keep pushing to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated as soon as we can.”