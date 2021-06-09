It was an early start to the week for fire crews on the North Island.

This past Monday (June 7th) at 2:30 am, Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called to an apartment block in town. They say a cardboard container was set on fire outside the building.

“Fortunately the container was well-removed from the building, so damage was limited to just the wood-frame container,” Port Hardy Fire says.

They’re now asking anyone with information in regards to the blaze to give the local RCMP detachment a call at (250) 949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477, or submit a tip online.