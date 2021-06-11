Have you seen Michael Ashley Koster?

Police on the North Island are seeking help from the public to find him.

They say the 54-year-old is wanted for criminal harassment and for failing to comply with probation. According to RCMP, an unendorsed warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Koster’s described as white, standing at 5-foot-8 with a slender build. He weighs around 190-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Koster’s whereabouts is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at (250) 949-6335. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477, or submit a tip online.