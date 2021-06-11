Campbell River’s new “home away from home” for expectant mothers is opening its doors a month tomorrow, welcoming North Island families for years to come.

The Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island says the official opening for Q̓ʷalayu House is set for July 12th. Located on 2nd Avenue, the house is behind Yucalta Lodge and right next door to the North Island Hospital.

It’ll provide a home-like environment for pregnant women and families with children who need to travel to town to access maternal or pediatric health care services.

As crews get started on the finishing touches, My TriPort Now got a sneak peek at Q̓ʷalayu House today. You can see the photos below.

