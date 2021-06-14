Another early start to the morning for fire crews on the North Island.

Yesterday (Sunday) just before 4:00 am, Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called to a fire outside the local Visitor Centre on Hastings Street. When crews arrived on scene, two porta-potties were up in flames.

Anyone with information about the blaze is urged to give the Port Hardy RCMP a call at (250) 949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477, or submit a tip online.

This fire comes less than a week after crews were called to an apartment block in town. Last Monday (June 7th), a cardboard container was set on fire outside that building. Fortunately, it was well removed from the building, so the damage was limited to just a wood-frame container, Port Hardy Fire said at the time.