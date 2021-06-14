Deputy chief Gavin Texmo and fire chief Brent Borg (Photo supplied by: Firefighters Without Borders Canada/Facebook)

Port Hardy Fire Rescue is receiving praise from Firefighters Without Borders Canada (FWB Canada).

Last Wednesday (June 9th), Port Hardy Fire donated turnout gear, boots, helmets, gloves, a lightbar, axes, nozzles, fitting, and tools to the non-profit.

FWB Canada provides training and support to fire departments not only in Canada’s remote and northern communities, but around the world.

In a Facebook post, they thanked the people of Port Hardy, deputy chief Gavin Texmo, and fire chief Brent Borg for the donation, while touching on their trek to pick up the gear: “We travelled to the northern reaches of Vancouver Island to Port Hardy B.C. to pick up another load of donations from a long-time supporter. A 2-hour ferry ride and 415 km drive from Nanaimo.”

Port Hardy Fire added, “We were very happy to make this donation to Firefighters Without Borders Canada this week!”