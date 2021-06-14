It looks like the proposed assisted seniors housing project in Port Hardy won’t be happening.

The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation (NISHF) says that BC Housing has decided to decline funding the proposed project.

The 40-unit building would have been built on eight-acres of land beside the North Island Mall on Trustee Road, and NISHF chairperson Gord Patterson noted plans for the project were four years in the making.

The foundation applied for funding through B.C.’s Community Housing Fund (CHF); however, their application has since been turned down. CHF is the government’s 10 year, $7-billion housing plan announced back in 2018.

“While this news is disappointing, we can be proud of the work we have done profiling the best housing interests of our aging populations,” Patterson added. “I would again like to thank everyone for their kind support, donations, and hard work.”

According to Patterson, the foundation plans to hold a general meeting shortly to consider the next steps to moving forward, adding: “When one door closes, many more open up.”