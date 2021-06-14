Police on the North Island are seeking help from the public to find 41-year-old Leroy Victor Charlie.

He’s described as Indigenous, standing at 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 165 pounds.

Charlie is wanted for one count of Fail to Comply with an Order, one count of Assault, one count of Assault by Choking, one count of Assault causing Bodily Harm, and two counts of Breach of an Undertaking.

Police say three unendorsed warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Charlie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at (250) 949-6335. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477, or submit a tip online.