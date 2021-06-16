Police on the North Island are seeking help from the public to find a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

The Port Hardy RCMP says 71-year-old Donna Polgrain was last seen in early May by local food bank staff. She was reported missing to police last Wednesday, June 9th.

Polgrain is described as white, standing at 5-foot-4 and weighing around 200-pounds. She has white hair.

Cst. Rebekah Draht says police are very concerned for Polgrain’s health and well-being. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Port Hardy RCMP at (250) 949-6335. To remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or submit a tip online.