A porta-potty arsonist is on the loose on the North Island, and police are calling on the public for help.

Port Hardy RCMP say they’re still searching for whoever’s responsible for lighting two porta-potties on fire early Sunday morning (June 13th).

Just before 4:00 am, Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called to the fire outside the local Visitor Centre on Hastings Street. Despite their best efforts, both porta-potties were completely destroyed.

Anyone with information about the blaze is urged to give the local RCMP detachment a call at (250) 949-6335. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or submit a tip online.