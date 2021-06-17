Central Mountain Air is offering Campbell Riverites easier access to Vancouver and Prince George.

As B.C. moves into Step 2 of its Restart Plan, the regional airline is on ‘cloud nine’ as it reintroduces flights in and out of town.

CMA says it’s optimistic about the future of air travel as restrictions start to ease. With this in mind, it’s adding Campbell River via Vancouver and Prince George to its ‘Summer Flight Network’.

According to CMA, there will be 16 flights per week starting July 12th through to November 6th, and scheduled service will include 12 non-stop flights per week to/from Vancouver, plus 4 non-stop flights per week to/from Prince George.

The airline’s Head of Commercial Michael Claeren says he’s ‘happy’ to see crews re-entering the Campbell River to Vancouver market after operations were suspended last year due to COVID.

Established in 1987, CMA currently operates a total of 29 aircrafts providing scheduled flights to twelve communities, cargo to ten, and charter flights throughout B.C., Alberta, and Western Canada.

For more details and flight schedules, visit FlyCMA.ca.