Police in Port Hardy are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Daniel Foster was last seen on June 15th at the Salvation Army shelter in Port Hardy.

He’s described as Indigenous, 43 years old, six-feet, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they’re concerned for Foster’s health and well-being and are asking anyone with any information to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. 

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. 

Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.