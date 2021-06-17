Daniel Foster was last seen on June 15th at the Salvation Army shelter in Port Hardy. (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)

Police in Port Hardy are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Daniel Foster was last seen on June 15th at the Salvation Army shelter in Port Hardy.

He’s described as Indigenous, 43 years old, six-feet, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they’re concerned for Foster’s health and well-being and are asking anyone with any information to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7.

Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.