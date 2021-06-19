Fourteen-year-old Nicole Hryko was last seen yesterday (June 18th) at around 5:00pm. (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)

The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

She’s described as Caucasian, five-foot-five inches tall, 139 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they “are very concerned for the health and well-being” of Hryko and are asking anyone with any information to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.crimestoppers.ca.

They are open 24/7.

Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. The public can also report sightings and or tips via the MCSCU rescu app or go to rescu.mcsc.ca for more information.