A fire hall on the North Island is getting some upgrades, thanks to federal and provincial funding.

A total of $338,923 is headed to Port McNeill Fire Rescue – with just over $271,000 coming from the feds, and just under $68,000 coming from the province.

The funds will be used to replace the fire hall’s roof, flooring, and bay door. A new generator will also be installed to help minimize response time in emergencies.

“Well, this is exciting news,” says North Island MLA Michele Babchuk.

“The Town of Port McNeill is getting a big boost (over $270,000!) from Infrastructure Canada – English to upgrade the fire station. Congratulations Port McNeill!”

A total of ten local fire halls across British Columbia are on tap to get funding through the ‘Investing in Canada’ plan. The Province of B.C., together with the Government of Canada, is investing over $8.8 million in fire halls to help improve critical services through more efficient facilities.