Another North Island city is not celebrating Canada day this year.

The City of Port McNeil had planned to host a community BBQ on July 1st, but after

receiving backlash on social media, council members decided against the event.

Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, along with other council members made the announcement Friday afternoon.

“We hope this gesture shows we have heard your voices, that we stand with you in grief, and are sincerely wanting to work together towards reconciliation,” read a statement from the city.

Port McNeill is now part of a bunch of communities on the North Island choosing to cancel Canada Day celebrations to honour Indigenous Peoples across the country.