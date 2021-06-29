Photo of the BC Hydro outages on the North Island ( Provided by BC Hydro)

Power is still out for many on the North Island, but crews say they are trying to get it back as soon as possible.

BC Hydro updated its website this morning for residents in Port Hardy, Port Alice, Alert Bay, and Port McNeill who are experiencing widespread power outages as a result of a transmission circuit failure.

The company says it conducted aerial patrols early this morning to find out what caused the power outage, and are hoping to have power back up in the region by 12:00pm this afternoon.

Over 6 thousand residents on the North Island are currently experiencing power outages. For the latest updates on the restoration or to see the outages in your area, visit the BC Hydro outage list here.