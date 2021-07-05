Some Port Hardy RCMP officers used a unique way to teach bike safety at local elementary schools.

The Indigenous Policing section of the Port Hardy RCMP joined forces with other officers to host bike rodeos at the Quatsino First Nation for K’ak’ot’lats’I School, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw Nations Elementary School, and lastly the Kwakiutl Nation – Wagalus School.

They were held back in June and included free bike tune-ups (led by Constable Dupuy who used to be a bike mechanic), safety talks, and most importantly, an obstacle course.

The interactive obstacle course allowed officers (and volunteers) to teach safe bicycle riding methods in a dynamic and memorable way to the elementary school students.

Each rodeo ended with a ceremony that included a certificate for all participants. The tired and hungry students were provided juice, chips, and freezies to help recover from their rigorous bike obstacle training.

The Port Hardy Indigenous Policing Section would like to thank everybody who volunteered and the local elementary schools for hosting the events. The officers would especially like to thank the many eager participants who put in the hard work to earn their certificate.