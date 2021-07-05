A ‘tight-knit’ community on the North Island is seeing a jump in alcohol being handed over to minors.

While she notes this ‘issue’ has been ongoing, Cst. Stacy MacDonald in Port Hardy says summertime means more youth are drinking outside, “which increases the visibility of this activity.”

“We are a small, tight-knit community and these issues need to be dealt with accordingly,” MacDonald says, “but police officers need to be informed of these issues.”

With this in mind, she says the more information and details police have, the more they can do: “Whether the end result is a fine or education will depend on each situation. But without the public’s help, monitoring this type of illegal activity is much more difficult.”

At the end of the day, MacDonald adds the RCMP’s ‘biggest concern’ is for the safety of local youth, “and that’s why we are making this a priority.” So if you see someone under the age of 19 drinking, or know someone who’s supplying youth with alcohol, call the RCMP.

To reach the Port Hardy RCMP, call (250) 949-6335. To remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or visit their website.

Police are now sharing some of the fines issued under the ‘Liquor Control and Licensing Act’ (LCLA):