Adult literacy programs on Vancouver island are getting a financial boost from the province.

A total of $2.9 million in government funding is going to the Community Adult Literacy Program, which includes a one-time top-up investment for 2021-22.

The money will go towards 97 programs, delivered by 66 organizations in 128 communities throughout B.C.

This includes the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Port Hardy.

In the valley, the Comox Valley Lifelong Learning Centre will run the Comox Valley Community Adult Literacy Program and Comox Valley Community Family Literacy Program.

In Campbell River, the Campbell River Community Literacy Association will provide the Adult Literacy Program, Family Literacy Program, and Indigenous Family Literacy Program – Homalco Nation.

In Port Hardy, the Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society will provide the Port Hardy and Region Community Adult Literacy Program for Port Hardy and the northern division of Mount Waddington Regional District.

“Reading is something that many of us take for granted and don’t realize the challenges people face without that ability,” said North Island MLA, Michelle Babchuk. “Investing in adult literacy benefits everyone. A more educated workforce is safer and more efficient, and families are able to share the joys of reading with their young kids.”

“Difficulty reading can make the whole world daunting and less accessible,” said Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard. “Developing adult and family literacy can open up a whole new world for people who’ve struggled with reading until now, and I’m excited to see our government’s continued support for the work of our incredible community organizations.”

Community based Indigenous, adult and family literacy programs are free and delivered by community and Indigenous-led organizations, and public-post secondary institutions.

Literacy programming typically includes one-on-one tutoring and small-group instruction which supports all levels of literacy.

In 2020, many programs shifted to online because of the pandemic.