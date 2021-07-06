North Island communities will have to rely on sunshine next Thursday, as a ten-hour power outage is planned for the entire region.

BC Hydro says the power will be out in Woss, Telegraph Cove, Alert Bay, Malcolm Island, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Quatsino, Winter Harbour, and surrounding areas on July 15th.

While the outage is planned from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm, BC Hydro notes crews will work to restore the power as soon as they can.

“We realize it’s never a good time to have an outage, but we need to switch off power in your area for about 10-hours while we perform critical maintenance work and replace end of life transmission structures that feed the North Island,” BC Hydro says.

During this outage, crews will also perform distribution system maintenance, substation maintenance, and vegetation work to lessen future impacts.

To protect equipment from damage during the outage, BC Hydro is urging locals to turn off all lights, electric heaters, and major appliances, and to unplug all electronics.