The number of British Columbians with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is rising by the day.

As of today, 78.1 percent (3,618,865) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 37 percent (1,714,394) received their second dose.

As for new COVID cases, B.C. is reporting 46 new ones today, for a total of 147,797 cases in the province.

There are currently 602 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 145,420 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 87 people are currently in hospital and 22 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

15 new cases in Fraser Health (total active cases: 179)

otal active cases: 179) 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health (total active cases: 220)

13 new cases in Interior Health (total active cases: 154)

Two new cases in Northern Health (total active cases: 29)

Three new cases in Island Health (total active cases: 12)

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada (total active cases: eight)

In the last 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,759.

Currently, there are four active outbreaks in:

Long-term care: Rotary Manor Dawson Creek (Northern Health)

Acute care: Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital (Fraser Health) and Royal Inland Hospital (Interior Health)

Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital (Fraser Health) and Royal Inland Hospital (Interior Health) Assisted or independent living: none

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 5,340,256 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.