The province is adding extra incentive for cyclists to go electric.

The B.C. government has eliminated the PST on e-bikes and e-trikes.

“We have removed the PST on e-bikes to help people save money,” said finance minister Selina Robinson.

“This is just one of the ways our government is encouraging people of all ages to make the switch to an electric-assisted bicycle that will ease commuting pressures and help the environment.”

“The removal of PST from e-bikes encourages a healthy and sustainable way to get around to a number of segments of the population, including seniors, people with mobility limitations, those who live in hilly communities and those who want to ride further distances,” said Erin O’Melinn, executive director, HUB Cycling.

“We appreciate the B.C. government taking this step to combat climate change and provide a more resilient form of transportation.”

The province says the PST exemption is part of a $36 million investment over the next three years for active transportation infrastructure, such as bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting improvements and multi-use pathways.

“As we reopen our communities to social gatherings and travel, helping British Columbians reconnect is important,” said Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure. “As our economy continues to recover, removing the PST on e-bikes makes it easier for people to choose cleaner, healthier ways to move around.”

The province says it has also provided $16.7 million toward more than 45 projects “that improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, including multi-use pathways and rail trails, highway crossings, transit-stop improvements, sidewalks, lighting and shoulder widening on provincial highways.”

All projects have been completed.