– Files from Brody Langager, Vista Radio

B.C. is working towards becoming a fully vaccinated province.

According to health officials, 47.7 percent of BC adults and 44.6 percent of those 12 and up in the province received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 79.9 percent of all eligible adults in B.C. and 78.8 percent of eligible people 12 and older have had their first dose.

Over a three-day period starting on Friday, BC is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19, five of which were on Vancouver Island and 38 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River:

July 9-10: 46 new cases

July 10-11: 47 new cases

July 11-12: 30 new cases

There are currently 658 active cases in the province, and 22 are in the Island Health region.

Of the active cases, 66 individuals are currently in hospital and 14 are in intensive care.

