Central Mountain Air ready for take off at the Campbell River airport (Photo: CMA)

As provincial travel restrictions ease, those in Campbell River and surrounding areas now have easier access to Vancouver and Prince George.

Central Mountain Air (CMA) launched its first flight from Campbell River to Vancouver yesterday morning (Monday), after they announced restored connectivity for this route.

Flights will be on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, with eight round-trip flights per week.

Meanwhile, CMA’s inaugural flight to Prince George takes place tomorrow (Wednesday), with two roundtrip flights per week to/from Prince George.

“We are excited to grow and develop this market,” adds CEO Bob Cummings. “The new Campbell River/Prince George route will open up connections to Terrace, Fort Nelson, and Fort St. John this summer.”

To see CMA’s full schedule, visit this website.