North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says the funding will help support local governments and First Nations (Photo: Michele Babchuk/Facebook)

More funding is headed to Emergency Operations Centres on the North Island, helping communities better prepare for emergency events.

Over $150,000 in funds will be divvied up amongst a handful of community recipients, including:

Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw FN – EOC Kit and training – $24,502

Port Hardy – Training and centre improvements – $22,395.62

Port McNeill – Secondary Power/Mobile EOC – $20,000

Quatsino First Nation – EOC Equipment – $25,000

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Port Alberni – Alberni Valley EOC Enhancement – $38,731.75

Tofino – EOC communications, training and equipment – $25,000

This round of funds is part of $1.8-million in provincial emergency preparedness funding going to 54 communities across the province.

According to North Island MLA Michele Babchuk, the money will help support local governments and First Nations. They’ll be able to purchase equipment and supplies, helping to maintain Emergency Operations Centres while also enhancing local training exercises.

Babchuk notes people working in these centres do ‘incredible work’ keeping North Island communities safe. Whether during a fire or flood, she says crews will have more resources to protect both people and towns.