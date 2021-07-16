Island Health is celebrating a significant milestone in its COVID-19 response.

More than a million doses of COVID vaccine have been put into the arms of Vancouver Island residents.

“With every dose given, our communities are fortifying our collective resilience against this virus – and based on the rates of transmission and hospitalizations in Island Health, it’s clearly working,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

“Without the Herculean efforts of our immunization staff and the many supporting teams, as well as our community partners, we would not have been as successful. This is truly a team effort in every sense of the word.”

Island Health’s immunization campaign began on Dec. 22nd, 2020, with a focus on frontline staff and the most vulnerable.

Seven months later, 78 percent of people aged 12 and older have received one dose, and 48 per cent are fully vaccinated in the Island Health region.

Across the region, mass immunization clinics will continue to deliver first and second doses, while access and mobile clinics will focus on ensuring everyone has an opportunity to get vaccinated.

Everyone aged 12 and older is eligible and can register for their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not yet done so.

“Our vaccine supply is good and we are determined to get 85 percent of our population fully vaccinated,” added Dr. Stanwick. “Most importantly, let’s ensure our young people are vaccinated before school starts in September and we move back indoors.”

Highlights of Island Health’s COVID-19 immunization campaign

The following have received at least one dose as of today:

92 percent of people aged 70 and older

84 percent of people aged 50-69

71 percent of people aged 30-49

65 percent of people aged 12-29

92 percent of physicians and nurse practitioners

88 percent of all Island Health employees

Points of interest:

3,800-plus vaccines have been administered to underserved individuals;

1,044 outreach clinics have been held (including in care homes, at whole community clinics, in Indigenous communities, outreach to underserved populations, and independent living environments);

In collaboration with First Nations and First Nations Health Authority, more than 21,000 people in approximately 50 First Nations communities have received at least one dose.

This includes rural and remote as well as urban First Nations communities.