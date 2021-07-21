Western Forest Products is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross BC Fires Appeal Campaign.

With the provincial and federal governments matching donations to support the Canadian Red Cross campaign in B.C., this brings the total contribution to $150,000.

The donation will be used to support impacted communities with immediate relief efforts, along with long term recovery and preparedness for future events.

“This is a tremendously difficult time for individuals and families and our thoughts are with all of those

impacted, including community residents, first responders and volunteers,” said WFP president and CEO, Don Demens.

“We are proud to support the Canadian Red Cross and will continue to do what we can to assist emergency responders in the communities where we operate to help keep communities safe.”

The company says safety is a core value at Western “and the potential devastation that wildfires pose to communities is top of mind during the fire season.”

It added that staff members of its timberlands’ operations are trained in forest fire fighting and often are the first responders on scene, due to our comprehensive knowledge of the terrain and the remote nature of our tenures.

“Western is intimately connected to the communities where we operate, and we assist with personnel and equipment to fight fires and keep individuals and communities safe through our long-standing partnership with B.C. Wildfire Services,” WFP added.