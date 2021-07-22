The BC Centre for Disease Control is asking Shellfish harvesters to be cautious.

The government recorded 5 cases of Vibrio illness in the last two weeks, which they believe is caused by ‘higher concentrations of the bacteria in warm ocean waters.’

Vibrio illness can cause abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills within 24 hours of ingestion of the bacteria.

In order to avoid sickness, the BCCDC recommends harvesting on a receding tide, putting harvested shellfish into a chilled cooler and keeping them cold to prevent bacteria from growing, and to not harvest inside of closed sites.

It’s also recommended to only eat fully cooked shellfish. To ensure that all bacteria is killed, the internal temperature of the shellfish should register 90°C for 90 seconds.

It’s also recommended to keep cooking surfaces clean, and to not cook crabs whole.