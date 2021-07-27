Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The number of new COVID-19 cases is heading in the wrong direction.

B.C. reported 150 new ones today, bringing the total number of active cases to 783.

That’s the highest single-day total in over a month-and-a-half.

Just two weeks ago, the number of new cases was just 33.

Of the new cases reported today, just three are in the Island Health region, while 17 are in Vancouver Coastal Health which includes Powell River.

Vancouver Island now has 35 active cases while Vancouver Coastal Health has 17.

The biggest jump by far is in Interior Health which saw 95 new cases.

Among the active cases, 44 people are in hospital and 22 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

On the vaccination front, as of today (July 27th), 80.7 percent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 62.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

In addition, 81.7 percent (3,533,942) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 65.3 percent (2,822,405) have received their second dose.

New/active cases in B.C:

32 new cases in Fraser Health (total active cases: 196)

17 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health (total active cases: 122)

95 new cases in Interior Health (total active cases: 412)

three new cases in Northern Health (total active cases: 14)

three new cases in Island Health (total active cases: 35)

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada (total active cases: four)

In the last 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,768.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 6,637,241 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.