Buckle up for a thrill — those on the North Island and beyond will soon be able to have some fun at the carnival again.

West Coast Amusements (WCA) is bringing the fair back to town over four days, from Thursday, August 12th to Sunday, August 15th.

They’ll be set up along Trustee Road, near the North Island Mall in Port Hardy. The gates open at 3:00 pm on Thursday, 1:00 pm on Friday, and noon on both Saturday and Sunday. However, hours are dependent on weather and guest attendance.

This summer, WCA crews are stopping by a handful of communities across Vancouver Island. This past weekend, they were in Duncan, and starting tomorrow, they’re in Nanaimo, with another stop in Campbell River from August 19th to 22nd.

This all comes as welcome news for B.C.-based West Coast Amusements. Last year, fairs were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded over 80 years ago, WCA credits itself as the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada. They have around 125 rides, employ 500 staff at peak season, and have four traveling units.