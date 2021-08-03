The race between B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the highly contagious Delta variant continues.

As of today, the province reported that 81.4 percent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose, while 67.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since December, the province has administered 6,902,320 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile, over the four-day B.C. Day long weekend, the province reported 742 new cases.

Of those, 42 were in the Island Health region and 115 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River.

There are now 85 active cases on the island and 212 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Of the active cases, 53 people are in hospital and 19 are in intensive care. The rest are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The province also reported one death in Vancouver Coastal Health over the past 96 hours.