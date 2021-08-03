Just over a month to go until students are back in the classroom, both in-person and online.

North Island College (NIC) — with campuses across Vancouver Island, including Port Hardy — is gearing up for its fall 2021 orientation.

According to NIC, ‘Let’s ConNICt’ is a full orientation program to help all students prepare for the upcoming term, whether they’re new or returning.

With this in mind, student affairs director Felicity Blaiklock says this year’s orientation reflects the mix of delivery methods that students can choose from.

“We have recorded video resources to help students get ready for their first day, live sessions where students can ask questions and welcome booths on the first day of class to welcome students to campus,” Blaiklock says.

She continues, “Our goal is to provide students with a one-stop-shop of information they need to get ready for the term, as well as a resource they can go back to for information when they need it.”

Resources include information on NIC supports and services available to help students throughout the term, tips for getting ready for the first day of class, and information on student rights and responsibilities.

Blaiklock notes it’s a ‘unique year’ for NIC, as many second-year students will be coming to campus for the first time this fall, while others will be learning digitally as numerous NIC programs continue to offer digital study options.

Fall term gets underway Tuesday, September 7th. Students can check out the full schedule of orientation videos and sessions here: www.nic.bc.ca/orientation