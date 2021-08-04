Island Health’s ‘Vax Van’ is on its way to Campbell River, making it easier for locals to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’ll set up shop outside the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre this Friday, August 6th from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

To ensure every eligible individual — aged 12 and over — has the chance to get their first dose, Island Health says the van is visiting popular parks, beaches, shopping destinations, and events across Vancouver Island, providing on-the-spot first dose vaccination.

No appointment is necessary, but locals can book a time by registering in advance at: Getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

It’s noted that those attending ‘Vax Van’ clinics should stay hydrated and have something to eat before getting vaccinated, if possible.

The van has already made stops in Duncan and Nanaimo. Today (Aug. 4th), it’s at the Village Square in Cumberland; and tomorrow, it’s at Lewis Park in Courtenay, before stopping in Campbell River on Friday.

“The sun is out and people are active, so we are hitting the road to meet them where they are,” adds Dr. Mike Benusic, Medical Health Officer for Island Health. “Immunization opportunities like this will help us to reach as many young and unvaccinated people as we can before school goes back in session and people move indoors in the fall.”

Meanwhile, today’s the day the government has set aside for a COVID-19 vaccination blitz. It’s all part of a push to get more people inoculated, as COVID cases climb again.

‘Walk-in Wednesday’ kicks off today, with clinics across the province offering walk-in doses. This includes North Island immunization clinics, located within the Port Alice Health Unit (1090 Marine Dr.), Port Hardy Health Unit (7070 Market St.), and Port McNeill Health Unit (1775 Furney Pl.)