With road base repairs underway along Coal Harbour Road, delays abound for drivers. That’s the long stretch of road connecting Port Hardy to Coal Harbour.

According to MainRoad North Island, work got underway last Monday, July 26th, and wraps up on August 20th. Crews are on scene daily from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm, excluding weekends.

With this in mind and single-lane alternating traffic in effect, drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays. “Please show respect for all roadside crews – slow down,” Mainroad adds.