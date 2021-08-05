Due to ongoing leaks and mechanical issues, locals won’t be able to go for a swim at Port Hardy’s public pool anytime soon.

Located within the Port Hardy Recreation / Civic Centre, it’s credited as the only indoor public pool on the North Island.

But in a July 30th update, the District of Port Hardy says its application for funding to refurbish the pool was turned down by federal and provincial governments.

“As most of you know we have been looking for funding over the past six years,” the district says.

They continue, “First for a new pool (Multiplex) and then when unsuccessful we shifted to a pool refurbishment. The application we sent in October of 2020 has been declined so now council will need to review the options and the work needed to reopen the pool.”

Officials say they’ve now ‘enlisted’ the services of Stantec Engineering, “who are very familiar with our pool to review the leaks and mechanical issues we have been having over the past few years to determine the best approach to our issues.”

According to the district, they anticipate knowing the final outcome of the assessments early in September. Staff will then prepare a plan for council to consider to move forward with the much-needed repairs.

With this in mind, it’s noted that the pool will stay closed until those assessments have been returned and repairs have been completed.

“Without knowing costs and availability of materials, it is hard to give a timeline, but know we are committed to keeping you informed,” the district adds.

