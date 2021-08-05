Skills training programs on the North Island are getting funding, including Port Hardy & District Chamber of Commerce’s Digital Marketing for Small Business Project (Photo: Pexels)

Locals whose jobs were affected by COVID-19 and those in vulnerable groups will soon benefit from new skills training and job opportunities.

So says North Island MLA Michele Babchuk, as many programs across the region get underway thanks to a funding boost, with additional training opportunities set to start in the next few months.

Programs being offered on the North Island include:

The BC Care Providers Association will deliver its Health Care Assistant Diploma to 16 participants, with an investment of $264,000;

North Island College will deliver its Marine Essential Skills Project in Port Hardy and Port McNeill to 20 participants, with an investment of $82,000;

and the Port Hardy & District Chamber of Commerce will deliver its Digital Marketing for Small Business Project to 12 participants, with an investment of $109,800.

All in all, Babchuk says a total of $95-million has been allocated to organizations across the province that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people. She notes the investment includes both provincial and federal funding through the Canada-B.C. Workforce Development Agreement.

“People on the North Island are resilient and know that by working together we can recover economically that much quicker,” Babchuk adds. “Our government is investing in that recovery, supporting training for people to find work in in-demand jobs or start their own business and build our region back better than before.”